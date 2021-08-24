POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department was made aware of a possible scam Wednesday involving the City of Pocatello Utility Billing and their water customers.

Police say an unknown person(s) may have spoofed the phone number for utility billing and made automated phone calls to customers beginning around July 31 in an attempt to scam customers who believe they need to make a payment.

According to the police department, the recording sounds similar to what would normally be heard for customers who are late in making payments; however, customers are being asked to press “1” to make a payment instead of the usual recording that asks the customer to contact the office to make a payment.

The Pocatello Police Department as well as the City of Pocatello want to warn customers and ask you to call the police department or the Utility Billing office if you receive or have received a phone call asking you to press (1) to make a payment.

