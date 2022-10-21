POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect who may have been involved with a possible juvenile abduction.

They said it may have happened in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday. They say their person of interest is a slender man, wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. His race is unknown.

The man is believed to be armed with a handgun. They say the suspect vehicle was seen on Alameda Road, then south on McKinley, and then turned west onto Marlu at approximately 3:41 p.m.

Police need help in finding a vehicle that was seen. Pictures were attached. They believe it’s a silver car and could be a Buick model.

Police said a juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road around 5:20 p.m. when they left the vehicle. The vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m., police said.

Police are following several leads and are reviewing several sources of video.

Officials with School District 25 and Idaho State University are being notified and officers are stepping up patrols in areas of interest.

Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident is to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.

