POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello police say a man had part of his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning.

It reportedly happened during a fight that began during a birthday party at the Odyssey Bar.

Pocatello police say one man was pinned to the ground and being punched in the face. That’s when he reportedly grabbed the puncher’s head and bit his nose off.

Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be re-attached.

That man was taken to the hospital.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved.

