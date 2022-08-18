POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police Department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its donation of more than $400,000 to get a mobile command center.

This mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and will dramatically increase the department’s ability to investigate crimes in furtherance of successfully completing its mission.

Pocatello police says this mobile command center is the nicest most up-to-date command center in the state.

“We are excited to inform the community of this great addition to the department and express our thanks to Operation Underground Railroad for making this possible.”

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:15 p.m., at the Pocatello Police Department located at 911 North 7th Avenue in Pocatello. The public is welcome.

