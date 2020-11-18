Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police formally added a new substation to the department Tuesday. Portneuf Health Trust provided the space at 500 South 11th Avenue at no charge. The Department will assume responsibility for maintaining it.

The 500 square-foot substation features space for officers to complete reports, conduct interviews and other related duties.

“This space simply worked perfectly for the officers and our campus. It’s located in the Idaho State University neighborhood, it’s easy to access for the officers, and really, the whole community wins. We are pleased to be able to contribute the lease to the Pocatello Police Department and count them as a valued partner,” said Shaun Menchaca, Chief Executive Officer of the Portneuf Health Trust.

“We appreciate the Portneuf Health Trust providing this location and the equipment for this substation,” Chief Roger Schei said. “This will allow members of the department to be out in the community more because they can complete their reports and other duties at this location instead of returning to the main station.”

Pocatello Police maintain another substation at 800 Yellowstone Avenue.