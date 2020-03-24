Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pocatello Police are making some changes in the way officers handle certain types of calls.

In consultation with the Southeast Idaho Public Health District, police outlined those changes Tuesday:

Vehicle Burglaries: If there is no evidence of or signs of forced entry, the report will be taken over the phone by an officer.

Thefts: If there is no evidence at the scene, officers will take the report over the phone.

When callers request a law enforcement response from dispatch, callers will be asked the following questions:

• Do you have a fever?

• Do you have difficulty breathing, flu-like symptoms, or a cough?

• Have you had contact with anyone suspected of or confirmed to have coronavirus?

• In the last 30 days, have you traveled to another state or country?

The Police Department is suspending fingerprinting services and its Citizen Ride-Along program. While volunteers are no longer staffing the volunteer desk, the lobby is still open and Department employees are available to help residents at the records window.