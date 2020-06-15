Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There will soon be a few more eyes on the streets of Pocatello.

The Pocatello Police Department is reviving the Neighborhood Watch program that died out a few years ago.

PPD recently appointed Officer Greg Cates to the position of community resource officer. Cates said he has plans to foster relationships with the public and police.

Bringing back Neighborhood Watch is Cates’ first step.

“We can’t put an officer on every corner of the city,” Cates said. “We can broaden our workforce by empowering the citizens to get involved within their communities and help us make (the city) a better place to live.”

Neighborhood Watch is one of the most effective ways to prevent crime, according to Cates. Neighbors are taught to report suspicious behavior to police, and never take action.

If you are interested in getting involved with Neighborhood Watch, you can call Cates at 208-234-6131 or email him at gcates@pocatello.us.