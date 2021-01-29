Jayden Mortesnen

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Efforts are underway in Pocatello to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Jayden Mortensen was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. at a Residential Habilitation Home on Grant Avenue in southwest Pocatello.

She is described as an at-risk adult with an intellectual disability. She left behind her medication, cell phone, shoes and other personal belongings.

She is 5’2” in height and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and blondish brown hair.

She has been listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information should contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 or dial 9-1-1.

