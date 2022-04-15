POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department is holding a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event will allow community members to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

All non-liquid prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and veterinary medications will be accepted.

Vape pens, cartridges, and other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted.

Liquid medications and needles will not be taken.

The collection site will be inside the sally port at the Pocatello Police Department located at 911 N. 7th Avenue, Pocatello.

