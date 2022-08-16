POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers.

Chelsea Morris and Vincent Bauman will be sworn in on August 17.

They will both then attend the ISU Law Enforcement Program during the fall semester.

“We appreciate their willingness to choose this career during these trying times, and we are sure they will make a great addition to our team,” the department said. “Congratulations and welcome.”

