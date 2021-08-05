POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council is looking for your input on how your tax dollars are spent.

The council will hold a public hearing Thursday on the fiscal year 2022 budget and fees proposed for the year ahead.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says this is the time for people to get involved in one of the most important processes in the city.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“This is everybody’s opportunity to weigh in on how their taxes are being spent and if they disagree with something,” Mayor Blad said. “Now, just because one person disagrees with something, that doesn’t mean it’s going to get changed. What it means is you’ve had your voice heard and the opportunity is there. If we don’t know what somebody wants changed. We cannot change it.”

There are three ways to give your input.

First, you can comment in person at the city council meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. You will have just 3 minutes for your comments.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Second, you can e-mail the city council at city.council@pocatello.us.

And third, you can call the mayor’s office at 208-234-6163, and staff will compile a list of comments for the council.

All comments must be made by the time the hearing ends Thursday.

You can watch the August 5 Regular City Council meeting online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.

After the August 5 meeting, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to consider the fiscal year 2022 budget ordinance and fee resolution at their August 19 Regular City Council meeting.

To view the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, visit bit.ly/3l5ND6y.

To view the proposed fiscal year 2022 fee changes, visit bit.ly/3BIpVmZ.

The post Pocatello public hearing set Thursday for proposed budget appeared first on Local News 8.