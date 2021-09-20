POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The oldest rock climbing competition in the United States returned to the Gate City.

Idaho State University’s Outdoor Adventure Center hosted this year’s Pocatello Pump.

The event was held on the basalt crags of Ross Park’s sunny side and shady side, where participants of all ages climbed rocks with varying stages of difficulty.

“People have been supporting the Pocatello Pump for 41 years and we see people coming back year after year to participate,” said ISU Outdoor Adventure Center Director Justin Dayley. “Rain or shine, they’re here to have a good time, and we love our competitors, and we appreciate they keep supporting our program.”

People from all over came out for the competition, including Russell Boyer and his family, who had to make the pit stop while visiting Glacier National Park in Montana.

“The reputation of this competition, and just the excitement and history behind it really attracted us here,” Boyer said.

Proceeds benefit the ISU Climbing Scholarship and the Access Fund, a non-profit rock climbing advocacy group in the United States that has the goals of keeping climbing areas open and gaining access to currently closed climbing areas.

