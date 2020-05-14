Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blood donations have diminished because of the pandemic.

To fill the constant need for blood, the Pocatello Red Cross is hosting blood drives.

“We are taking temperatures, we provide masks and we are also keeping social distancing to keep our donors and staff safe,” said Traci Lund with the Pocatello Red Cross.

Blood Drives

Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 10am-3pm

Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10am-3:30pm

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10am-3pm

Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 10am-3pm

Thursday, May 28, 2020, 9am-3pm

The Pocatello Red Cross is located at 4155 Yellowstone, in the Pineridge Mall (the entrance is at the main doors by Planet Fitness).

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood on redcrossblood.org.