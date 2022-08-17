POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Regional Airport announced Wednesday the return of its morning flight with the addition of an evening return flight.

Starting October 6, Pocatello Regional Airport will have one daily departure at 6:40 a.m. and one daily arrival at 6:51 p.m.

“We are excited to announce this schedule change. The revised schedule will allow for increased connectivity by expanding travel destinations that were not reachable with the midday flight,” Airport Manager Alan Evans said.

In November 2021, the flight schedule was cut at the Pocatello Regional Airport from three daily flights to one midday flight. These cutbacks were due to lingering effects of the pandemic and a pilot shortage industry-wide.

“We have heard from many travelers requesting this change of schedule. We have appreciated the community’s support during a difficult time for commercial aviation and we are happy to be able to announce this change. We look forward to seeing full flights now that the schedule has been adjusted,” Evans said.

