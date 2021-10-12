POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello and the Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) are kicking off the Pocatello Regional Airport Master Plan update Tuesday, Oct. 19.

An airport master plan is a comprehensive study of an airport and describes the short, medium and long-term development needs to safely meet future demand. The end result of the process will be a well-defined roadmap for the next 20 years of airfield and terminal infrastructure needs at PIH.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asks airports to develop master plans and update them around every ten years. The PIH master plan was last updated in 2012. Funding for the PIH master plan update is made possible through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

In addition to keeping the airport in compliance with the FAA, the PIH master plan update process is the community’s opportunity to provide input that helps guide the future of Pocatello Regional Airport. Feedback is welcomed and encouraged. The airport will hold several public meetings during the update process, and written comments will be accepted both in person and on the airport’s website.

The PIH master plan update is expected to take between 18 and 24 months. The project kickoff meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue. Per current COVID-19 regulations, face coverings will be required for all attendees. A recording of the meeting will be available on the airport’s iflypocatello.com website a short time afterward.

The post Pocatello Regional Airport begins Master Plan update appeared first on Local News 8.