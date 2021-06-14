POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Regional Airport’s online home has a new look.

Recently, the airport launched a redesigned IFlyPocatello.com. The revamped site is a cleaner design, more mobile-friendly and features improved navigation to where each page on the site is no more than two clicks away.

“As travel continues to ramp up, we want to make sure it’s as easy as possible for travelers to find the information they need to make their flight decisions,” Pocatello Regional Airport Manager Alan Evans said. “The new IFlyPocatello.com does just that by having the pages more accessible for users.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Travelers to and from Pocatello are offered a series of free perks including the most popular, free parking. Other amenities offered at no charge include Wi-Fi, a book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, a self-serve shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a purified water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, complimentary coffee, and a children’s play area provided by Pocatello Regional Airport.

“We encourage everyone to give us a look when they’re making their travel plans,” Evans said. “We know we may not be the right fit for every traveler every time. However, there are a lot of times you can save time and money by flying to or from Pocatello. Plus, our regular flyers tell us it’s always a more relaxing experience than flying out of the big airports.”

The site was developed by Pocatello firm Rave Communications.

The post Pocatello Regional Airport debuts redesigned website appeared first on Local News 8.