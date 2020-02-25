Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After months of anticipation, the Pocatello Regional Airport was not chosen to receive a grant that would fund flights to Denver.

Alan Evans, airport manager, lead the city in applying for the Small Community Air Service Development grant to support a new travel option for southeast Idaho.

But, according to Logan McDougall, city spokesman, Pocatello was not chosen for the $700,000 grant.

Though the airport did not receive the grant, flights to Denver are still a possibility.

“We’ve talked with the airlines about this and we feel even if we don’t get the grant at this time, maybe down the road they may still be interested in flying it,” Evans said in a previous interview with Local News 8. “They’ve been very happy with our numbers and they feel there’s a market here that could sustain this sort of a flight.”

United Express has expressed interest in conducting a 50-person passenger plane to Denver International Airport.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls did receive a $900,000 grant from the department of transportation to fund flights to Denver on United Express and SkyWest Airlines.