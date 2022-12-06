POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The public is invited to attend an upcoming open house hosted by Pocatello Regional Airport to learn more about the update of the Airport Master Plan.

The community is encouraged to attend the public meeting which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby at the Pocatello Airport Terminal building, located at 1950 Airport Way.

The open house is an opportunity for area residents to learn about the next 20 years of growth expected for the airport and provide feedback to help shape the airport’s future planning of facilities and infrastructure. This will be an informational open house with informative stations. Staff will be available to answer questions and hear feedback from the community. A presentation from T-O Engineers will be repeated several times during the open house.

The planning process, which is expected to take two years to complete, will examine the airport’s role within the community, airport assets and facilities, aviation activity forecasts, and future development as well as options for ongoing public engagement on airport matters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports to develop a 20-year airport master plan to ensure thoughtful and strategic planning of future facilities and airport infrastructure. The airport master plan will help guide the airport’s future with the goal of ensuring the airport continues to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner while also reflecting our community values.

Updates and additional information will be made available at the online project portal HERE.

