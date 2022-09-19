POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every three years the Pocatello Regional Airport simulates a full-scale exercise for training purposes as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pocatello Regional Airport will host a simulated mock plane crash to include participating local emergency responders.

Those participating as part of the Pocatello Regional Airport tri-annual training include the Pocatello Fire Department, Pocatello Police Department, Pocatello Emergency Communication Center (Dispatch), Power County Sheriff’s Department, Idaho State Police, and Portneuf Medical Center.

Emergency crews involved will respond as though the mock plane crash was an actual event and respond accordingly. Idaho State University students will be participating as actors to simulate the injured, non-injured, and deceased.

Community members in the Pocatello Regional Airport area should not be alarmed as this is a controlled training exercise.

The tri-annual training is not open to the public.

