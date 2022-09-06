POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Region Transit (PRT) is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to unveil their new 2022 transit coach.

The new bus is ADA accessible and can hold around 45 passengers; 17 standing passengers and 28 seated.

The PRT bus was 100 percent federally funded by CARES ACT and costs just over $410,000. The last time the City purchased a bus of this style was in 2007.

Over the years, PRT has utilized buses donated by the Utah Transit Authority, which helped prolong the purchase of a new bus. PRT plans to continue adding new buses to its fleet over the next few years including another transit coach in 2024.

