POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) is making some changes to three of its routes around Pocatello and Chubbuck.

PRT is combining its J route service with the H route starting September 20. This route primarily serves the area around Idaho State University. The changes to the H route were made in consultation with officials at ISU. Meanwhile, the A and C routes will see minor bus arrival/departure time adjustments and underutilized stops removed from the routes. The changes will be implemented to the A and C routes starting October 4.

“We are constantly evaluating our routes to identify where they can be more efficient,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “These changes are geared towards improving our patrons’ experience and will allow us to better meet our community’s needs.”

For a full list of changes, visit pocatellotransit.com/rider-alerts/.

If you have questions about the route adjustments, please call PRT at 208-234-2287.

The post Pocatello Regional Transit announces changes for A, C and H routes appeared first on Local News 8.