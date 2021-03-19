BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Democratic Pocatello State Representative James Ruchti is among the latest Idaho lawmakers to test positive for COVID-19.

Ruchti received the result just before 6 p.m. Thursday. He had been at the state Capitol earlier in the day and for most of the week. Ruchti said people in close contact with him have been notified.

He planned to remain at home in isolation for the standard two-week period.

Ruchti said he wasn’t sure where he contracted the virus. He said he was not suffering symptoms. He decided to test himslef due to the numerous cases occurring in the Statehouse recently.

