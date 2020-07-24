Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Mayor Blad is implementing face-covering measures for City employees and for citizens who enter City facilities and participate in programs and activities effective Monday, July 27.

Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any City of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses.

Mayor Blad also issued a proclamation that expresses his “full support of Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan” and requests “that Pocatello residents, business owners, and visitors do the same and encourage all who are able to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible in order to help Pocatello ‘Stay Safe. Stay Smart. Stay Open.’”

On Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health adopted a four-tiered COVID-19 Regional Response Plan.

Click here to view the proclamation.

You can view Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s plan HERE.

“Southeastern Idaho Public Health has been the lead agency in our region regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Blad. “They have been doing an incredible job and I want to show my support for their work. Face coverings are a simple step we can all take to protect our community and our economy. That is why I’m asking Pocatellans to wear a mask.”

Citizens participating in City-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face-covering unless six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. Individuals in the City’s swimming pools or lazy river also do not have to wear face coverings.