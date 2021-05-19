POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services is asking citizens not to trap feral cats and bring them to the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Animal Services’ trap-neuter-return program – known as the Community Cat Program – is temporarily suspended. Currently, Animal Services is unable to secure a veterinarian to perform the spay and neuter surgeries due to the increased demand for veterinary services across the region. Staff asks citizens to hold off trapping cats at this time.

“Thank you to those who have participated and we hope to resume the program soon,” Animal Services Director Josh Heinz said. “Our veterinarian partners have been beyond generous in helping to get this program off the ground and we understand their current need to focus on their core business.”

A May 12 article from the Associated Press stated, “approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020” citing a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association.

Staff apologizes for the inconvenience and updates to the Community Cat program will be provided as they become available.

