POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Under direction of the Pocatello Science and Environmental Division, volunteers have completed a project designed to stabilize 800 feet of streambank on Buck Creek, along Golf Drive in Pocatello.

Altogether, 175 feet of streambank was stabilized and around 800 willow cuttings were planted with the help of volunteers. The total cost of the project was $4,361 in materials, landfill fees, and staff time.

Earlier, in late 2019, restoration efforts were also completed on Pocatello Creek near Fire Station #3, along Pocatello Creek Road. That project won a Public Works Project of the Year Award from the Idaho Public Works Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.

“Planting vegetation along the stream banks is an inexpensive and effective tool for streambank stabilization and provides other ecological benefits,” said Jenna Dohman, Science and Environmental Technician. “The roots of these plants help prevent erosion, trap sediment and pollutants, and help keep the water clean. As these plants grow, they provide shade to the stream and keep temperatures cooler in the summer for aquatic species.” The total project cost was $39,760 and was primarily funded by a grant from the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The city of Pocatello picked up $4,760 of the project cost.