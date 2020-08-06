Local News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-For the past 7 decades, Maag Prescription and Medical Supply has served Pocatello. On Thursday, Senator Jim Risch named the store as his Idaho Small Business of the Month for August.

The designation will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Irvin and Genevieve Maag opened the prescription center in downtown Pocatello in 1950. In 1977, they passed the business on to their son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kathy Maag. The store was ravaged by fire 30 years later, but the Maags rebuilt the business across the street.

Now, 43 years later, the business has expanded three times.

“The Maag family’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity through the years is a true testament to the character and values that make the Gem State such a great place to do business.” Risch said. “Today, Maag Prescription & Medical Supply plays an important role in serving the community and providing more than 20 jobs to Southeast Idaho in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”