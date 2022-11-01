POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code.

The new Sign Code is intended to protect, enhance and preserve the community’s physical appearance and Pocatello’s geography. The updated Sign Code is also intended to enhance property values and create an attractive economic business climate.

By submitting your input, the community has the opportunity to help establish the foundation on which the Code will operate for the City of Pocatello and residents.

You can click here to complete the survey: Sign Code Survey.

The survey closes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

If you have any questions or comments, contact William Klaver with Planning and Development Services at 208-234-6500.

