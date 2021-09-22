POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) -The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department has taken “Our Valley | Our Vision” on tour around the Gate City.

Recently, department staff slated a series of open houses to discuss “Our Valley | Our Vision” with residents. The events provide adults and youth with an opportunity to participate in activities that will help guide City staff’s update of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040.

In open houses Pocatello has hosted so far, community members have expressed their desire for more recreation opportunities.

“We’ve seen a lot of comments on improving the Greenway, access to trails, improving parks throughout the city, and other opportunities like walking and biking,” said Long-Range Senior Planner Jim Anglesey.

The community is also raising concerns for the restoration of the city.

“They want to see improvements in infrastructure in what we have existing and improving what we have, rather than focusing on building out,” Anglesey said.

If you want your voice to be heard, there are upcoming open houses at Hawthorne Middle School on Oct. 5, Pocatello High School on Oct. 12 and at Highland High School on Oct. 19.

All of the upcoming open houses will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We want to see this plan representative representative of the community,” Anglesey said. “It will be most effective if a wide range of people who will come in and provide input in what they like to see the future of Pocatello to be.”

Citizens who are unable to attend one of the meetings are invited to complete an online “Community Values” survey. The survey will close on Oct. 31.

