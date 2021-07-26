POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council is looking for your input on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and fees.

During the August 5 Regular City Council meeting, the Council will hold public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget and fees proposed for the year ahead. Before the meeting, residents are invited to submit their comments about the budget and fees in the following ways:

Completing the “Email the Pocatello City Council” form at pocatello.us/FormCenter/Mayor-City-Council-6/Email-the-City-Council-61

Emailing city.council@pocatello.us

Calling the Mayor’s Office at 208-234-6163 (Staff will compile a list of comments for the Council.)

Mailing comments to Pocatello City Council, PO Box 4169, Pocatello, ID, 83205-4169

During the meeting, public comments will be taken in person. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing measures are still in place.

Once the public hearing is closed, no additional comments will be taken.

Citizens can watch the August 5 Regular City Council meeting online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

After the August 5 meeting, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to consider the fiscal year 2022 budget ordinance and fee resolution at their August 19 Regular City Council meeting.

To view the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, visit bit.ly/3l5ND6y.

To view the proposed fiscal year 2022 fee changes, visit bit.ly/3BIpVmZ.

The post Pocatello seeks input on proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and fees appeared first on Local News 8.