Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho FFA Association honored Pocatello Senator Mark Nye (D) and House Speaker Representative Scott Bedke (R-Twin Falls) with the group’s Honorary State Future Farmers of America award Monday.

The award was presented “for outstanding service and support to the Idaho FFA Association and agricultural education in Idaho.”

“I am deeply honored that FFA recognized my work and support of agriculture in the Idaho legislature over the years,” said Nye. “Over 300 students participating in FFA across the state came to Boise to celebrate the importance of agriculture in Idaho. Meeting with the students has renewed my confidence in Idaho’s future.”

Nye called agriculture a “cornerstone of the our state’s success.”