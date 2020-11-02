Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Pocatello will be starting a grant program to help local businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City recently set aside an initial amount of $250,000 from Governor Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s funding allocation to the City to be used for grants for local businesses and organizations. Through the program, businesses and organizations may be awarded up to $10,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses.

To be eligible for the program the:

Business must be a small business, defined as businesses with 500 employees or less

Business must have an official EIN #

Business must be an Idaho domiciled business and located in the Pocatello city limits

Business must be in good standing and not federally debarred from receiving funds

Business must have a qualified business interruption or expense caused by COVID-19 related incidents or decisions, including but not limited to local closure orders, need for personal protective equipment, social distancing requirements, increased costs, disrupted supply network, etc.

Business has not received funds for the current purpose by other COVID-19 grant programs

Adverse effects and expenses planned for the use of the grant must occur between June 20, 2020 and December 30, 2020

Business does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activities or the business does not directly lobby federal or state officials, defined as having had a registered lobbyist at any point during 2020

Business is not currently in bankruptcy

Business is current with property taxes, or has a payment plan in place with the County

Business has liability insurance in place by date of executed agreement

Business is registered with IRS and Idaho Business Registration Secretary of State

For more information and to apply, click HERE.

Completed applications can be sent via email to pocatellosmallbusinessgrant@pocatello.us.