POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 1800 block of West Quinn Road in Pocatello will be closed Thursday for surface repairs.

Morris Construction will begin repairs at 6 a.m. and expects the work to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.

During the one-day project, traffic will be detoured, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.

