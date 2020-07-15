POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – School districts across Idaho are releasing their initial plans for reopening schools in the fall.

In east Idaho, school District 93, 91, 25, 251 and 401 have released their plans and are asking for public input.

Mary Anne McGrory teaches geography at Alameda Middle School and is the president of the Pocatello chapter for the Idaho Education Association.

She sat in on the District 25’s meetings to formulate the reopening plan and represented teachers. For the most part, she’s supportive of the plans.

“I think the plans that both the state and District 25 have created are good outlines and good blueprints. In some cases, I think there needs to be a little refinement for the protection of the staff,” McGrory said.

In this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, school districts are working from scratch to make a safe plan that allows in-person lessons.

McGrory said that after reviewing the district’s plans, many teachers are asking for more protections for teachers.

“One of the things that our local association is requesting is that secondary students be required to wear masks,” McGrory said.

In her position, McGrory talks with a lot of teachers and hears a lot of different opinions on the issue.

“So I have this wide range. Upmost (concern) is that everyone wants to get back to work and wants to be with our kids,” McGrory said.

To review the local district’s plans and provide comment, click the links below.

