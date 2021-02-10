2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Rendering of the Pocatello Idaho Temple.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Idaho Temple open house is set to be held sometime between October 1 and mid-December of 2021 with the dedication to follow shortly after.

The temple features a three-story, 67,696-square-foot temple with a center spire. It will occupy a 12.77-acre site on the city’s east side. Once completed, the temple will serve more than 64,000 Latter-day Saints from southeastern Idaho.

This will be the sixth temple in Idaho. The temple was first announced in April 2017 by then-Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Troy and Jennifer Dye have been called to serve as the coordinators for the Pocatello Idaho Temple Open House and Dedication.

“We are so grateful to them and also to all of those on their committees who are willing to serve and prepare for these exciting and sacred events,” a press release said. “We look forward to keeping you updated as these plans unfold.”

