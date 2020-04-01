Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Pocatello is temporarily suspending water service shutoffs.

Residents are encouraged to continue paying their utility bill as normal if able, and if they are unable to pay their bill in full, residents are asked to make a payment arrangement with the Utility Billing Department.

All arrangements must be done in writing and can be sent via email to utilities@pocatello.us or dropped in one of the City’s Utility Payment boxes.

Arrangements must include a date when the bill will be paid.

The Utility Billing Department will confirm receipt of a payment arrangement with the customer. Staff asks arrangements include a valid phone number and/or email.

You can view more information on how to make an arrangement HERE.

“We understand some of our residents may be in a financial bind over the coming days,” the Mayor said. “We are trying to do what we can to ease the burden on Pocatellans.”

Once normal operations resume, water customers who have not complied with payment arrangements will be shut off, similar to how the City processes shutoffs after the winter months.

A date for when water service shutoffs will resume has not been set.