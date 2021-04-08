POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatellans are seeing water flowing out of fire hydrants around the city.
That’s because the city’s annual water system flushing is in progress.
Crews will be removing sediment build-up in the water pipes.
During the system flush, neighbors may notice a drop in water pressure or even rust colored or cloudy water.
Officials with the water department say discolored water is not harmful and should clear up in a few hours.
If you see crews flushing hydrants on your street, avoid running water or appliances like the dishwasher until they’re done.
Crews expect to finish in three weeks.
