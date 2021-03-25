POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Salt-Lake based company Savage has announced plans to build the state’s first intermodal rail terminal.

The transportation and logistics company reached an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to build and operate the terminal within the Pocatello rail yard.

The facility will be renamed Savage Railport-Southern Idaho.

The new rail terminal will make it quicker and cheaper to export a variety of agricultural products, with hay being their dominant export.

“It is making a big difference, because it’s allowing the productivity to be increased so much more, and is helping local and established businesses here use and facilitate their products to the global market faster and more efficiently,” said Bannock Development CEO MiaCate Kennedy.

Savage plans to ship up to 250 containers per week on 125 rail cars from the terminal. Union Pacific will transport the containers to Northwest Seaport Alliance terminals in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, where they will be shipped to Asia and other global markets.

