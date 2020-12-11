TSA agent Kimberlee Green, named TSA Officer of the Year, inspects bags at the Pocatello Airport.

Pocatello has one of the smallest airports in the nation but they just brought home one of the biggest awards.

TSA agent Kimberlee Green was named the National TSA Officer of the Year.

If you have flown out of Pocatello, you may have been able to experience first-hand her contagious senses of humor and her professionalism.

Out of 40-thousand agents nationwide, she is the only person to receive the prestigious award.

“It’s pretty exciting, nervous obviously, but its just cool, it’s a huge honor to win an award this big,” said Kimberlee. “The team mostly, the team here in Pocatello is really awesome, the whole state of Idaho. They’re all very supportive they keep us on our toes, keep us working and just the environment is really awesome.”

Kimberlee will now be the face of the TSA Officer Corps over the next 12 months.

This is the first time anyone in Idaho has won the TSA Officer of the Year award.

