Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The federal courthouse in Pocatello will close for two weeks.

The United States Courts for the District of Idaho announced the US District and Bankruptcy Courts will close through April 6.

The action came after a person working in the courthouse tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after recent travel. The person has been in self-quarantine since returning; however, the courthouse will close as a precautionary measure against possible spread of the disease.

All public events and ceremonies scheduled for the courts in Pocatello are canceled.

All live evidentiary hearings in civil, criminal and bankruptcy cases scheduled before any judge in the courthouse are continued pending further orders by the presiding judge in each case. Any inquiries regarding proceedings should be directed to the presiding judge.