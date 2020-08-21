POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Veterans Home – Pocatello (ISVH-P) has been recognized as a 2020 recipient of the Silver– Commitment to Quality Award for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program.

The program honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care in long term and post-acute care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The Idaho State Veterans Home – Pocatello was the only facility in the state to receive this prestigious award.

“I wish to congratulate and thank my amazing team, achieving AHCA’s Silver Quality Award this year, would be impossible without their tireless work and dedication,” said Josiah Dahlstrom, Administrator of ISVH-P. “We have done amazing things over the past few years and this award program has allowed us to showcase this greatness in a way that is better recognized in the health care community.”

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver Award level, applicants continue to learn and develop effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes.

The Silver criteria, based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework, provide applicants with a thorough assessment of how their organization works, its effectiveness, and tools for improvement in their approaches.

The Silver level gives a clear pathway for recipients moving to the highest honor of recognition, the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award.

“We now have two of our three State Veterans Homes rated at the Silver level,” Chief Administrator Marv Hagedorn said. “I’m very proud of the IDVS State Veterans Home team from top to bottom! Our Veterans deserve nothing less than the best we can give them as they gave their best for us.”

As a recipient of the Silver – Commitment to Quality Award, Idaho State Veterans Home – Pocatello may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Gold – Achievement in Quality Award criteria.