Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-People who live or work near East Lovejoy in Pocatello should prepare for some possible interruption of water service beginning Monday and continuing for about 3 weeks.

The city plans to begin replacing water lines between South 1st and South 2nd Avenue, then move to the block between South 3rd and South 4th.

The work will be underway from 6:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Access will be restricted and some sections of the street will be completely closed while crews are digging.

The Water Department said its crews will do all possible to maintain local access, but parking will be restricted and residents should plan to park all vehicles outside the construction zone during the day. Access will be restored at night.

People should maintain a supply of drinking water, since the work will cause short term disruptions of service. Parents should keep children a safe distance away from the construction areas.