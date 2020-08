Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 53-year-old Pocatello woman died after a single-vehicle crash on City Creek Road west of Pocatello Monday.

Idaho State Police reports Tamara Green was traveling on City Creek Road in a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer around 8:23 a.m. when Green left the roadway and overturned.

Green was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.