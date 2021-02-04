MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 15, near milepost 68, in Pocatello.

Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot was northbound in a Freightliner semi-truck with one trailer at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The semi-truck cross the median into the southbound lane of traffic.

The Freightliner struck a 2015 Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello. The vehicles came to rest in the median and in southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for over 2 hours.

Akers was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical in Pocatello.

Idaho State Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

