POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A community donation will help Pocatello youth get around town this summer.

Gate City Rotary donated $1,000 to allow youth aged 18 and under to ride a Pocatello Regional Transit Bus anywhere in the system at no cost over the summer.

The Summer Youth Pass covers fixed service routes that serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.

“Gate City Rotary is excited to support the summer bus passes for the youth in our Pocatello/Chubbuck community,” said Molly Swallow, Gate City Rotary Board Member. “We encourage kids to safely ride the bus for access to meals, employment and physical activity.”

Passes can be obtained beginning Monday, June 1 during city business hours at these locations:

Pocatello Regional Transit Center – 5815 South 5th Ave.

Marshall Public Library – 113 South Garfield Ave.

Ross Park Aquatic Complex – 2901 South 2nd Ave.

Zoo Idaho – 2900 South 2nd Ave

Portneuf District Library – 5210 Stuart Ave. (Chubbuck)

Riders will be required to present their pass to PT drivers in order to ride fare-free.

“Youth are becoming more independent every day and this program, in part, allows them to achieve that independence,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “The Summer Youth Pass is a great opportunity for our youth to save money and recognize the resources available to them.”

PRT is advising parents to call their youth’s final destination and learn about health and safety precautions before using the service.

Last year, PRT launched the program and issued 209 passes, offering rides to Marshall Public Library, and lower Ross Park, including Zoo Idaho and Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

“2019 was a test run and it really blossomed,” said Beebe. “We received a lot of great feedback and appreciation from riders. What we found was that grandparents, parents, daycares, and many alike picked up a Summer Youth Pass for the youth in their lives and loved it.”

You can find more information about PRT and the summer program here.