KIFI/KIDK

It seems to be a smooth road ahead for the street department in Bannock County. However, they still have a lot of ground to cover.

The Street Operations Department says Pocatello roads will get their annual makeover this summer despite the pandemic. The list of roads to be re-paved are now available online to the public.

The dept. will treat more than 34 miles of city streets. Pocatello’s Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is currently 77.1 They hope to raise that by the end of the summer.

“The PCI condition is something we use to monitor our road network. It’s a numerical index that we use. We’re looking to make improvements on that every year,” deputy public works director Tom Kirkman said.

To view the 2020 paving plan, visit https://www.pocatello.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1282

The post Pocatello’s Re-pavement Plan on schedule for summer appeared first on Local News 8.