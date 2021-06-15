IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers investigated several reports of a prowler in the area of Belaire Park around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Multiple callers reported an unknown man in backyards looking through windows and doorways of homes and into vehicles. One of the callers reported the man had reached into their home through an open window and touched the caller.

Callers all provided similar descriptions of the man, and those who confronted him reported he fled from them, at times jumping fences into other yards.

Responding officers located the man in the area and identified him as Haven Torres, a 39-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls. Torres was found in possession of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and admitted to officers he had been moving through backyards. When asked if he had entered or reached into homes at any time, Torres stated he had been under the influence of methamphetamine and did not remember.

Idaho Falls Police did find Torres had an outstanding Bonneville County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and resisting/obstructing. Torres was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant and felony possession of a controlled substance.

