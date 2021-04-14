IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers located a wanted 26-year-old Rigby man in the area of Benton Street and St. Clair Road in Idaho Falls Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

Makena Lagana led officers on a brief foot pursuit through a parking lot, across a street and into a dry canal bed where he was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Lagana was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for a Jefferson County felony warrant, a Bonneville County warrant (No Contact Order Violation), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing arrest.

