Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 70-year-old Arthur Pupedis of Ammon who was reported missing on March 6.

Deputies have been following up on tips and leads as well as communicating this information with law enforcement agencies across the country; however, the location and welfare of Pupedis is still unknown.

He was last seen leaving his residence near Curlew Dr. and Chasewood Ave. in Ammon on March 1, and deputies believe it’s possible an unknown person picked him up outside of that location.

Deputies have made contact with all known associates of Pupedis, transport and taxi services, and searched areas within walking distance of his residence but cannot find anyone who knows his whereabouts.

Pupedis is approximately 5’ 11” tall, 140 lbs., with gray hair, hazel eyes and possibly a tattoo on one of his arms. He was last seen wearing a green military-style jacket with a hood carrying yellow gloves. He also walks with a cane and due to physical limitations is unable to travel easily or quickly on uneven ground.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Pupedis, especially in the area of S. Curlew Dr. between 17th St. and Chasewood Ave., is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at 208-529-1200.