IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers were searching for a wanted subject, Maddeline Ovard, Friday morning when they received information that Ovard and another wanted subject, Shawn Cortez, were located at an address on the 200 block of Placer Avenue.

Officers responded to that location and were able to confirm that both Ovard and Cortez were located inside the residence.

Idaho Falls Police Officers began watching the address, and at approximately 4:30 a.m., one female and Cortez exited the residence. When Cortez saw police he immediately ran back into the residence, and the female confirmed to police that Cortez and Ovard were inside.

Ovard and Cortez are previously known to law enforcement. Ovard has warrants for violent felonies and both are known to be in possession of firearms. Due to safety concerns for the officers, nearby residents, and suspects, IFPD secured the area, activated the IFPD SWAT team and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Officers contacted residents in adjacent apartments to provide safety instructions or evacuate where appropriate.

While the IFPD SWAT Team was en route, Ovard exited the residence of her own volition and was taken into custody by IFPD Patrol Officers on scene. Ovard told officers no one else was inside the residence, contrary to the officer’s knowledge that Cortez was inside.

Idaho Falls Police negotiators attempted to contact Cortez by phone unsuccessfully, until the phone was turned off. Officers then attempted to contact Cortez and anyone else in the residence via a PA system. This method of contact was attempted repeatedly without any response.

The Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team then made entry by breaching the front door and introduced CS gas into the residence. Two females then exited the residence and were taken into custody. Both females told officers there was no one else inside the residence.

Officers attempted to contact Cortez again via PA with no response. At that time a robotic device was used to enter the apartment and was able to obtain visual confirmation that Cortez was inside the residence. Cortez was in a position where officers could not see his hands, and he would not respond to Officers. Due to knowledge that Cortez has been in possession of firearms and his refusal to engage with Officers, there was a significant concern for the safety of officers and Cortez.

An Idaho Falls Police K9 was deployed inside the residence. The K9 was able to locate Cortez and successfully apprehend him. Cortez was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Shawn Cortez, a 34-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for resisting/obstructing arrest, and for two outstanding Bonneville County felony warrants. Cortez was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance and then was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

The original charges on the two warrants are as follows.

BCSO Felony Warrant Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

BSCO Felony Warrant Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Misdemeanor Resisting and Obstructing



Maddeline Ovard, a 30-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for two Bonneville County felony warrants and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. The original charges on the two warrants are as follows.

BCSO Felony Warrant – Failure to Appear Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

BCSO Felony Warrant – Failure to Appear (Original IFPD Charges) Felony Kidnapping Felony Robbery Felony Aggravated Battery Felony Aggravated Battery Felony Aggravated Assault with a Weapon Misdemeanor Battery



The two females who exited following the introduction of gas into the residence were detained and released. Their involvement in this incident is under investigation.