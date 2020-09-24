IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police arrested a 25-year-old Idaho Falls resident for strangulation, domestic battery with traumatic injury and resisting or obstruction arrest on Sunday around 10 p.m.

While officers were enroute to an address in the 200 block of 3rd Street for a domestic disturbance in progress, Idaho Falls Police dispatch relayed to officers that a male, later identified as Zacery Farley, was reportedly attacking a female at the residence.

As officers arrived at the residence, Farley fled on a longboard from officers who chased him on foot.

Officers in patrol vehicles located Farley who continued to attempt to flee on his longboard. Officers boxed Farley in with their vehicles, exited their vehicles and engaged in a second short foot pursuit.

One officer attempted to deploy his taser, but it did not successfully connect with the suspect, and he continued to attempt to flee.

As officers closed the distance, Farley slid to the ground, and an officer moved to hold Farley on the ground in order to detain him.

Police said Farley continued to struggle and fight with officers, kicking them while trying to resist arrest. One of the officers deployed a drive stun with his Taser on Farley’s back to gain compliance. Farley continued to fight with officers until they were able to secure him in handcuffs.

Farley continued to argue with officers and resist as they attempted to walk him to a patrol vehicleand place him in the back of the vehicle.

Farley claimed to not be able to walk and that he was injured. Farley was checked by EMS prior to being placed in a patrol vehicle. He was also taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance. He received x-rays due to his complaints of pain; however, doctors found that the x-rays were clear and cleared Farley for jail.

Officers interviewed the victim as well as several people who had either heard or witnessed portions of the incidents prior to and as police were arriving at the residence.

According to the victim, she had been in her bed when Farley came into the room. She said Farley was in a bad mood and a verbal argument started. The victim reported she felt a sharp pain and pressure on her throat and that it was hard to breathe. She did not know if Farley had hit her in the throat or if he was strangling her but said she was blacking out and going in and out of consciousness. The victim reported she hit at Farley in the face to try to escape, and then Farley began to hit her in the face repeatedly.

Another resident in the house heard the commotion and called 911 which is when Farley fled from the residence.

Officers observed red marks around the front of the victim’s throat consistent with being strangled.

They also observed bruising near her eye socket consistent with being hit in the face.

Farley was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery causing traumatic injury and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing arrest or a police investigation.